Serving Up Science

Peppers & Pain: The Spicy Science

Season 5 Episode 4 | 6m 12s

Ever wondered why spicy foods make your mouth feel like it's on fire? The answer lies in a chemical compound called capsaicin. When you eat hot peppers, capsaicin interacts with pain receptors in your mouth, tricking your brain into thinking your body is in pain. This reaction is the reason why spicy foods can feel so intense, and it’s the science of heat and pain in action.

Aired: 01/21/25
