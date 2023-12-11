© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Serving Up Science

Dare to Taste Bugs? Good for You, Great for the World.

Season 4 Episode 2 | 8m 52s

Embark on a tasty journey with Chef Junior Merino as he reveals the secrets of preparing edible insects. Explore the history of insect consumption and a world of sustainable, protein-packed cuisine. Chef Junior shares expert cooking techniques and showcases his favorite insect-based dishes to tantalize your taste buds. Get set for a culinary adventure like no other!

Aired: 12/10/23
Produced by WKAR Public Media
In Cooperation with Food@MSU
