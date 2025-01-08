© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Serving Up Science

What's the Best Meat to Eat?

Season 5 Episode 503 | 5m 39s

Ever wondered what meat is truly the best for your your health and the planet? From sizzling steaks to tender chicken, we’re breaking down the healthiest, most sustainable meat options—plus sharing a drool-worthy brisket recipe you’ll love.

Aired: 01/07/25
Watch 6:45
Serving Up Science
Gas vs Induction Stoves : The Heated Debate
Gas stoves are a staple in many kitchens, but a cleaner alternative could be induction cooktops.
Episode: S5 E502 | 6:45
Watch 5:42
Serving Up Science
Why Does Water Taste Different?
Bottled, tap, or purified—water has its own unique flavor! But why?
Episode: S5 E501 | 5:42
Watch 6:52
Serving Up Science
Can Soil Make or Break Our Food Future?
Unearth the world beneath our feet and soil's vital role in our food system.
Episode: S4 E4 | 6:52
Watch 5:01
Serving Up Science
Sell By, Best By? Or Just Bye-Bye? Decoding Food Expiration
Uncover the secrets behind "sell by," "best by," and "use by" food date labels.
Episode: S4 E5 | 5:01
Watch 7:30
Serving Up Science
Sugar and Hyperactivity: What Does Research Say?
Get ready to reevaluate everything you thought you knew about sugar and hyperactivity.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:30
Watch 8:52
Serving Up Science
Dare to Taste Bugs? Good for You, Great for the World.
Unearth the history of insect eating and explore the protein-packed world of insects.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:52
Watch 4:43
Serving Up Science
Does it really matter what eggs you buy?
Discover the Truth Behind Egg Labels and the differences between them all.
Episode: S4 E1 | 4:43
Watch 4:22
Serving Up Science
Test Tube T-bones?! | Serving Up Science
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
Episode: S3 E305 | 4:22
Watch 7:22
Serving Up Science
What’s the buzz about caffeine? | Serving Up Science
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Episode: S3 E304 | 7:22
Watch 4:08
Serving Up Science
Stop Cooking with the Wrong Oils! | Serving Up Science
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Episode: S3 E303 | 4:08