© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Walking with Dinosaurs

Island of Giants

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 53m 39s

Inspired by a remarkable discovery in Portugal, this is the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur — one of the largest ever to walk the Earth — 150 million years ago, as it embarks on a quest for love.

Aired: 06/17/25 | Expires: 08/02/25
Extras
Watch 2:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Baby Pachyrhinosaurus Struggles to Survive in the Wilderness
Staying close to the herd is the only chance for baby Pachyrhinosaurus to survive danger.
Clip: S2025 E5 | 2:39
Watch 54:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Journey North
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 54:00
Watch 2:58
Walking with Dinosaurs
An Injured Lusotitan vs Torvosaurus
An injured Lusotitan lies on the beach, vulnerable to attack from the deadly Torvosaurus.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 5 Preview
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:07
Walking with Dinosaurs
Brutal Pachyrhinosaurus Battle
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Clip: S2025 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:02
Walking with Dinosaurs
Incredible Lusotitan Mating Ritual
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 6 Preview
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 4 Preview
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
Band of Brothers
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
Episode: S2025 E3 | 54:08
Watch 2:37
Walking with Dinosaurs
Utahraptor vs Gastonia
Gastonia have armor all along their back and tail, so how do Utahraptors hunt them?
Clip: S2025 E3 | 2:37