Extras
Staying close to the herd is the only chance for baby Pachyrhinosaurus to survive danger.
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
An injured Lusotitan lies on the beach, vulnerable to attack from the deadly Torvosaurus.
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors