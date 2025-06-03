© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Walking with Dinosaurs

The Journey North

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 54m 00s

Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where their survival is at stake. During their annual migration hundreds of miles north, they face deadly predators and a storm that threatens their survival.

Aired: 06/17/25 | Expires: 08/02/25
Extras
Watch 2:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Baby Pachyrhinosaurus Struggles to Survive in the Wilderness
Staying close to the herd is the only chance for baby Pachyrhinosaurus to survive danger.
Clip: S2025 E5 | 2:39
Watch 2:58
Walking with Dinosaurs
An Injured Lusotitan vs Torvosaurus
An injured Lusotitan lies on the beach, vulnerable to attack from the deadly Torvosaurus.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 5 Preview
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:07
Walking with Dinosaurs
Brutal Pachyrhinosaurus Battle
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Clip: S2025 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:02
Walking with Dinosaurs
Incredible Lusotitan Mating Ritual
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 6 Preview
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Island of Giants
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 53:39
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 4 Preview
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
Band of Brothers
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
Episode: S2025 E3 | 54:08
Watch 2:37
Walking with Dinosaurs
Utahraptor vs Gastonia
Gastonia have armor all along their back and tail, so how do Utahraptors hunt them?
Clip: S2025 E3 | 2:37