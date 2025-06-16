Walking with Dinosaurs

Latest Episodes
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.
An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. Rex. Can she survive?
Extras
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Imagine finding a rare fossil that you’ve been desperate to find - only for it to be put at risk.
In late Cretaceous Alberta, many apex predators roamed free, so how did the prey survive?
Very few dinosaurs made it as far North as the Arctic Circle...except for two.
Did Pachyrhinosaurus bones always gather in such great numbers?
Millions of years ago, dinosaurs ruled the Earth. But underwater it was a totally different world.
How did dinosaur fossils get there?
What would make a Utahraptor so much larger than other raptor species?
It’s grudge match time. Except that this one took place over millions of years.
How the bulky T. Rex may have been sneakier than we once thought.