Walking with Dinosaurs

The Orphan

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 54m 01s

An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. Rex. Today, paleontologists are uncovering her remains and use stunning VFX to bring her story vividly to life.

Aired: 06/15/25 | Expires: 07/31/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 5 Preview
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Baby Pachyrhinosaurus Struggles to Survive in the Wilderness
Staying close to the herd is the only chance for baby Pachyrhinosaurus to survive danger.
Clip: S2025 E5 | 2:39
Watch 3:07
Walking with Dinosaurs
Brutal Pachyrhinosaurus Battle
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Clip: S2025 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:02
Walking with Dinosaurs
Incredible Lusotitan Mating Ritual
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 3:02
Watch 54:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Journey North
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 54:00
Watch 2:58
Walking with Dinosaurs
An Injured Lusotitan vs Torvosaurus
An injured Lusotitan lies on the beach, vulnerable to attack from the deadly Torvosaurus.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 6 Preview
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Island of Giants
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 53:39
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 4 Preview
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:22
Walking with Dinosaurs
Albertosaurus Matriarch Asserts Dominance
Surviving in a cave full of Albertosaurus can be a lot easier if you form a partnership.
Clip: S2025 E4 | 2:22