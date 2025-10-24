© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25

Season 2025 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25

Aired: 10/23/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 10:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump defies all norms of presidential behavior
How Trump defies all norms of presidential behavior
Clip: S2025 E43 | 10:24
Watch 12:26
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's unchecked power and unapologetic impunity
Trump's unchecked power and unapologetic impunity
Clip: S2025 E43 | 12:26
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
Watch 15:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Clip: S2025 E42 | 15:35
Watch 7:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Pentagon press eviction means for military coverage
What the Pentagon press corps eviction means for coverage of the U.S. military
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:49
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025
Episode: S2025 E41 | 26:45
Watch 16:21
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E41 | 16:21
Watch 6:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Clip: S2025 E41 | 6:58
Watch 9:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump gets out of it
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Clip: S2025 E40 | 9:12
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45