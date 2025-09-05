© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25

Season 2025 Episode 36 | 26m 46s

RFK Jr. was bludgeoned in the Senate for his management of the CDC and for his views on vaccines. And halfway around the world, America’s adversaries gathered in Beijing in a show of force. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch and Vivian Salama of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 09/04/25
