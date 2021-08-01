-
WKAR has a new voice reporting trusted and essential information for Michigan’s Capital Region. Sarah Lehr joined WKAR in June of 2021 in the role of…
-
After more than two years as WKAR’s politics and government reporter, Abigail Censky will be moving to Kansas later this month to begin work with the…
-
Fri. Feb. 26 - Sat. Feb. 27 on WKAR Radio & STREAMING | Join WKAR News for special coverage of stories and conversations from February 2021 highlighting…
-
Fri., Mar. 20 at 8:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM/LISTEN NOW | Off the Record is here to help you separate the rumors from the facts about the coronavirus…
-
This is a bittersweet day for us here at WKAR. Our friend and colleague Reginald Hardwick is spending his last day with us as our Digital News Director.…
-
WKAR Current Sports fan Benjamin Dare Grimes is the happy winner of the 2018 WKAR Facebook Lugnuts GiveAway! The GiveAway includes two Lansing Lugnuts…
-
Current Sports tackles the comments made by Michigan State Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Joel Ferguson, in regards to the Board supporting President Lou…
-
Wed. Dec. 6 at 6pm on 90.5FM WKAR Radio | Over the past year, sexual harassment remained in the news, with accusations at Fox News, lawsuits and the…
-
Friday, November 10 at 6:30pm at the Communication Arts and Sciences Building, Studio A | Join WKAR for our final event in the Vietnam series: a special…
-
Thur., Oct. 26 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at CADL | Tell your story or just come to listen to an evening of storytelling!Come join us at the Capital Area…