WKAR News Earns Excellence in Journalism Awards for 2021

EAST LANSING, MI; May 6, 2022 -- The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned six Excellence in Journalism awards from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ Detroit), including one first place award.

“In this contest, we compete with nationally recognized media outlets like The Detroit Free Press,” said Drew Henderson, senior director of broadcast operations. “These awards reflect the quality of journalism that our audience expects from WKAR.”

The Society of Professional Journalists is an organization dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.

SPJ Detroit announced the Excellence in Journalism awards on May 6, 2022. The awards honor the outstanding achievers and achievements in 2021 by print, broadcast, photo, digital and other practicing journalists throughout Michigan.

“I am immensely proud of the work the WKAR News team continues to do,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News Managing Editor. “Though our team may be small, these awards are a reminder that our work stands among the best in Michigan.”

The full list of awards can be found at the SPJ Detroit website .

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

