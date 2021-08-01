-
A woman who once interned for former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is suing him for sexual harassment and assault.The lawsuit filed Monday in Ingham County…
The race for Lansing’s mayor took a couple of twists on Sunday. Former mayor Virg Bernero has ended his bid to return to city hall.In a Facebook post,…
Lansing City Councilmember Patricia Spitzley has formally announced her candidacy in this year’s mayoral election.The at-large council member launched her…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has made official his plan to seek re-election. Schor was first elected to the city’s top job four years ago.Schor touts…
Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is once again running to be the mayor of Michigan’s capital city. In a letter obtained by WKAR, Bernero’s campaign…
Lansing elected a new mayor in 2017, and Andy Schor will take the oath of office today.Schor replaces Virg Bernero after 12 years as Lansing’s mayor.…
On Monday, Lansing will get its first new mayor in a dozen years when Andy Schor takes the oath of office. Virg Bernero’s 12 years in office will come to…
Next Monday will be Virg Bernero’s last day as Mayor of Lansing. Today and tomorrow, WKAR will consider his legacy as he moves into private life. We begin…
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero talked with Morning Edition host Brooke Allen about what's left for him to do before leaving on January 1, 2018.
Lansing mayor-elect and State Rep. Andy Schor talked with Brooke Allen on WKAR's "Morning Edition" on November 8, 2017. Schor will be the new mayor of…