WKAR to Offer State of the Union Coverage in Spanish

WKAR Public Media
Published February 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
WKAR Special Coverage NPR Image
WKAR
/
NPR

EAST LANSING, MI; Feb. 6, 2023 – WKAR coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address on February 7 at 9pm ET will include Spanish language streaming at wkar.org, in addition to English language broadcasts on WKAR-HD and NewsTalk AM870.

The Spanish language coverage will be provided by NPR.

“NPR’s Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe” will feature President Biden’s speech and the Republican response translated in Spanish.

Bilingual commentary will be hosted by A Martinez with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, International Correspondent Eyder Peralta, Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales and also Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for The Texas Newsroom (a public radio journalism collaboration).

The English program will be hosted by Ari Shapiro, with National Political Correspondents Mara Liasson and Don Gonyea, White House Correspondent Scott Detrow, Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, and Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

