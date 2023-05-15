Families celebrate Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR

EAST LANSING, MI; May 15, 2023 – Families from across mid-Michigan came together on Tuesday, April 25, to celebrate Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR. The event took place at Impression 5 Science Center and drew more than 400 attendees. It was the first in-person celebration of Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR since 2019.

The celebration featured activities that highlighted ways to be a caring neighbor. Visitors had a chance to explore the science center and meet helpers who serve the community. Families also enjoyed StoryTime with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, of the PBS KIDS program Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

1 of 2 — 3.png Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, reading a Daniel Tiger book during Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo. Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU 2 of 2 — 2.png Children and families gather around for Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo. Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU

“I cherish each time I read stories during StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo because sharing stories always creates fond memories and never-ending smiles from children and adults,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. “I’m grateful to help make special memories that will last a lifetime for families in our community.”

Many children in attendance got to select their favorite Daniel Tiger story book to bring home and enjoy thanks to the WKAR Family book giveaway. The WKAR education team holds book giveaways at family events throughout the year, with thousands of books given away each year.

Emily Dickerson / WKAR-MSU A team member at the WKAR Family book giveaway table, where hundreds of children picked out free books throughout the day.

Community partners provided fun learning activities and other ways to be a caring neighbor. Partners included Abrams Planetarium, Capital Area District Libraries, Child and Family Charities, Impression 5 Science Center, Ingham GSRP, Lansing Community College Health and Human Services Division, Lansing Community College - Technical Careers Division, Lansing School District Universal Preschool, MSU Community Music School, MSU Extension, MSU Broad Art Museum, and PNC.

Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR is supported by PNC Grow Up Great.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.