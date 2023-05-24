WKAR’s Saliby Receives Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

EAST LANSING, MI; May 24, 2023 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. Sophia Saliby, WKAR producer and host of All Things Considered, won the award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Small Market Radio Division.

Saliby’s story, Mid-Michigan woodworker shares skills through classes with an inclusive focus, explored how woodworker Megan Shannon wanted to provide an opportunity for marginalized groups to learn about a craft they might not have been able to before.

“Part of what I love about working at WKAR is the ability to elevate the voices of community members making a difference,” said Saliby. “I’m really honored that this piece won because it brings together that idea along with immersive audio that really brings the listener into a class with Megan Shannon.

“I also want to thank my editor and the rest of the news team for their support and letting me take a break from hosting every once in a while, so I can report on stories like this.”

Recipients of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award must embody the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Since 1971, RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards.

“Advancing awareness in DEI is a priority of WKAR and MSU,” said Drew Henderson, senior director of broadcast operations at WKAR. “I'm proud that Sophia's work won top honors in this category.”

Murrow Award-winning stories like Saliby’s put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Saliby’s story exemplifies this focus, putting a spotlight on the effort being put forth to make the local community more inclusive for all who inhabit it.

As a regional winner, this report is automatically entered for consideration for a National Murrow Award, which will be announced later this year.

A full list of all winners can be found here at the RTDNA website.