WKAR Launches Season 2 of "Life, Meet Tech" Podcast

EAST LANSING, MI; August 29, 2023 – Today, WKAR launched a new season of the podcast Life, Meet Tech. The podcast explores the ways in which our daily lives intersect with technology and the impact technology has on us collectively and individually.

Life, Meet Tech is hosted by social scientist and technology enthusiast Prabu David. "How does technology affect us? What does the future hold? And how do we make sense of all this? These are the things I'm curious about," said David. "And I know it's important to exercise caution as we enter the brave new world of artificial intelligence."

All nine episodes of the second season can be binged in full now. The first episode of season two is an exploration of the metaverse's transformative potential when it comes to gaming, ethics, and societal impact. Other episode topics include the impact of autonomous weapons on the future of war, as well as the ethics of biometric data and facial recognition.

Season Two Episodes and Guests



Meet Me In The Metaverse , Robby Ratan, associate professor at the Michigan State University Department of Media and Information

, Robby Ratan, associate professor at the Michigan State University Department of Media and Information Sonic Humanism , Amy Crawford, executive creative director of music products at Made Music Studio

, Amy Crawford, executive creative director of music products at Made Music Studio Body of Data , Arun Ross, associate professor at the Michigan State University College of Engineering

, Arun Ross, associate professor at the Michigan State University College of Engineering Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War , Paul Scharre, executive vice president and director of studies at the Center for a New American Security

, Paul Scharre, executive vice president and director of studies at the Center for a New American Security How’d They Come Up With That? , Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting

, Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting Tech In The Wild , Rachael Bale, freelance journalist and former executive director of the Animal Desk at National Geographic

, Rachael Bale, freelance journalist and former executive director of the Animal Desk at National Geographic The Future of Farming , Brett McClelland, director of technical product management at CNH Industrial

, Brett McClelland, director of technical product management at CNH Industrial Hot Garbage: Technology and Trash , Aaron Johnson, Great Lakes area vice president at Waste Management

, Aaron Johnson, Great Lakes area vice president at Waste Management Child’s Play: Technology and Toys, Stephen Davis, partner at Still Pictures, CEO of Cowrie Entertainment, and former executive vice president and chief content officer at Hasbro

Life, Meet Tech originally debuted in October 2021. All nine episodes from the first season are also available for binge listening.

Host Prabu David is provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Prior to taking on that role in 2023, he was dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.

Life, Meet Tech is a co-production of WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.

