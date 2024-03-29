WKAR Welcomes Melorie Begay as New Host of Morning Edition

Radio news listeners in Michigan’s Capital Region will hear a new voice joining the Morning Edition hosting team this month. Beginning Monday, April 1, Melorie Begay will serve as local host of Morning Edition alongside national hosts Steve Inskeep, Leila Fadel, Michel Martin, and A Martinez.

WKAR listeners may recognize Begay from her time as local host of Weekend Edition from April 2022 to March 2023 and more recently as an occasional local host of Morning Edition on weekdays.

Begay recently did an interview with WKAR’s Sophia Saliby. “I think there's something special about being the person who guides listeners through the news,” said Begay. “I honestly believe the news team here has some of the best journalists in the state and it's such a pleasure to be able to hear and share their stories over the airwaves."

Melorie comes to WKAR from WGVU in Grand Rapids where she served as a general assignment reporter.

Prior to that, Melorie was a multimedia journalist at KLCC 89.7 in Eugene, Oregon. She has a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of New Mexico, where she worked at the local public radio station KUNM.

Morning Edition takes listeners around the country and the world with multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge, and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition airs Monday through Friday from 5am to 9am on 90.5 FM.