WKAR Premieres Curious Crew Season 10

EAST LANSING, MI; May 8, 2024 – WKAR Public Media is pleased announce the premiere of the newest season of Curious Crew this Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 am ET on WKAR-TV in Michigan’s capital region and streaming.The tenth season of the WKAR original series explores cycling science, drones, sense of taste, and more.

Curious Crew features inquisitive kids taking a fun approach to investigating principles of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The host of the series is science educator and Regional Emmy® award winner Dr. Rob Stephenson.

Curious Crew airs a new episode on WKAR-TV 23.1 each Saturday at 10:30am, with repeats Sundays at 10:30am and Wednesdays at 12:30pm. Episodes stream in the free PBS app, at www.wkar.org, and YouTube/@wkarfamily beginning with their first air date.

“Each season of Curious Crew is always a blast to work on, and now with our tenth season we feel like the energy is at an all-time high,” said Stephenson. “The crew loves to demonstrate these fascinating experiments, and that enthusiasm shines through for the audience.”

Season ten debuts with a look at color guard science. The crew explores physics concepts and more with Emily Rogers, coach of the Spartan Marching Band Color Guard. The team is one of the auxiliary sections in the marching band that performs during Michigan State University football halftime shows.

Other episodes in the new season see Dr. Rob and the crew investigate the science of fossils, Newton’s First Law of Motion, falling objects, and much more. The crew breaks each concept down into fun and engaging demonstrations throughout the eight-episode season.

Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, joined WKAR in October of 2023.

“I was proud to join a station where I can so clearly see the impact the work is having in the community,” said Smith. “Seeing young, smiling faces at our events -- excited to learn about science because of Curious Crew -- is why we do what we do!”

Season 10 of Curious Crew is supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy Foundation.

Curious Crew is not all that viewers will see from the crew in 2024. The newest season of Curious About Careers launches for streaming on Saturday, May 11. A companion series to Curious Crew, Curious About Careers focuses on women working in STEM-related fields. Catch up on past episodes and watch for the new at www.wkar.org and youtube.com/@wkarfamily.

More about Curious Crew

Since the WKAR original series first aired in October 2014, Curious Crew has been honored with national awards from NETA and Telly, Regional Emmy® awards, and Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Curious Crew is distributed by NETA for local airing by PBS stations throughout the country.