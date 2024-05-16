WKAR News Earns Excellence in Journalism Awards for 2023

EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2024 -- The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned 7 Excellence in Journalism awards from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ Detroit), including 3 first place awards.

"These awards are industry confirmation of what our listeners already know: that WKAR provides excellent local news," said Amy Robinson, news director at WKAR. "Our journalists provide valuable information to the mid-Michigan and greater Lansing area, and, in the end, that is a service that contributes to the high quality of life in this region."

The Society of Professional Journalists is an organization dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.

SPJ Detroit announced the Excellence in Journalism awards on May 15, 2024. The awards honor the outstanding achievers and achievements in 2023 by print, broadcast, photo, digital and other practicing journalists throughout Michigan.

"Our reporters, hosts and editors work around the clock to keep our listeners well-informed about the news in our region," said Arjun Thakkar, politics and civics reporter at WKAR. "We appreciate that our coverage is being recognized, and I am grateful to be contributing to a newsroom that produces valuable, community-centered and award-winning journalism."

FIRST PLACE WINNERS



OTHER WINNERS

