WKAR News Earns Excellence in Journalism Awards for 2023
EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2024 -- The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned 7 Excellence in Journalism awards from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ Detroit), including 3 first place awards.
"These awards are industry confirmation of what our listeners already know: that WKAR provides excellent local news," said Amy Robinson, news director at WKAR. "Our journalists provide valuable information to the mid-Michigan and greater Lansing area, and, in the end, that is a service that contributes to the high quality of life in this region."
The Society of Professional Journalists is an organization dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.
SPJ Detroit announced the Excellence in Journalism awards on May 15, 2024. The awards honor the outstanding achievers and achievements in 2023 by print, broadcast, photo, digital and other practicing journalists throughout Michigan.
"Our reporters, hosts and editors work around the clock to keep our listeners well-informed about the news in our region," said Arjun Thakkar, politics and civics reporter at WKAR. "We appreciate that our coverage is being recognized, and I am grateful to be contributing to a newsroom that produces valuable, community-centered and award-winning journalism."
FIRST PLACE WINNERS
- RADIO: BREAKING/SPOT NEWS REPORTING
1st place
Thousands of Spartans Mourn Monday’s Tragedy at Campus Vigil
Arjun Thakkar
- RADIO: FEATURE REPORTING
1st Place
Tender Heart Gardens: Cultivating Queer Connections and Abundant Harvests in Lansing’s East Side
Michelle Jokisch Polo
- RADIO: SPORTS REPORTING
1st Place
New Museum Exhibit Merges Sports, Art and Social Justice
Al Martin
OTHER WINNERS
- RADIO: BREAKING/SPOT NEWS REPORTING
2nd place
Protestors at Michigan Capitol Demand Driver’s Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
Michelle Jokisch Polo
- RADIO: COMMUNITY/LOCAL NEWS REPORTING
2nd Place
MSU Shooting – Continuing Coverage
Arjun Thakkar, Michelle Jokisch Polo, Sophia Saliby, Megan Schellong, Scott Pohl
- RADIO: FEATURE REPORTING
2nd Place
Meet Hoover, the Nearly 40-Year-Old Catfish
Sophia Saliby
- RADIO: NEWSCAST
4th Place
02-14-2023 4pm Newscast
Sophia Saliby