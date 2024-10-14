Shawn Turner Elected to NPR Board for Second Term

EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 11, 2024 – The NPR Board has reelected Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, as a member director. Turner was initially elected in February of 2024 and will serve through November 2027. The NPR board elections for the current term were held in August of 2024.

"It's a privilege to be reelected to the board of such a respected and vital media organization," Turner said. "In this election year, NPR's mission to inform the public and ensure that every American has access to reliable, factual news is more crucial than ever. The role we play in fostering an informed electorate and promoting a healthy democracy cannot be overstated."

NPR's 23-member Board of Directors is comprised of 12 member directors who are representatives of NPR Member organizations and are elected to the Board by their fellow members, 9 public directors who are prominent members of the public selected by the Board and confirmed by NPR members, the NPR Foundation Chair, and the NPR president & CEO.

In addition to serving as WKAR general manager, Shawn Turner is also a professor of strategic communication at MSU. He also serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority and the German Marshall Fund.

Prior to his current position at MSU, Turner served in senior positions in government and in non-profit and academic organizations. Turner is a published author and former national security analyst for CNN. Turner is also a retired United States Marine Corps officer with 21 years of service. View the extended bio at Shawn Turner | Bio at wkar.org

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The Board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR management, monitors the performance of NPR, and provides financial oversight.

For more about the NPR Board of Directors, including the current board member list, visit NPR Board of Directors at npr.org.