Carl the Collector comes to WKAR TV and streaming

“Carl the Collector” is a new 2D animated series for children ages 4-8 that follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who enjoys collecting things and loves his friends and family in Fuzzytown. Carl pays extraordinarily close attention to detail and comes up with unique ideas that others might not consider. These traits have helped him amass his extensive collections—from autographs and bottle caps to fake mustaches, pet rocks, sweaters, and virtually everything in between—which can come in handy for solving problems around the neighborhood with his friend.

Beginning Thursday, November 14, “Carl the Collector” is on the air and streaming at these times:



WKAR-TV 23.1 8:30am daily at 8:30am.



WKAR PBS KIDS 23.4 weekdays at 11am; most weekend days 11am and varying additional times.

Created by New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Zachariah OHora (“My Cousin Momo”), the series breaks new ground as the first PBS KIDS show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, Carl the Collector showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer. The series is produced by Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures and will premiere on November 14, 2024, on PBS KIDS in English and Spanish.

“By portraying a close group of neurodivergent and neurotypical friends, 'Carl the Collector' models how all of us can be helpful, supportive and appreciative of each other’s ways of thinking,” said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS KIDS. “We are thrilled to introduce Carl, his friends, and his amazing collections to young audiences and help them build the social skills they will need as they make friends and engage in their communities.”

Carl’s friends include Sheldon, an empathetic beaver with a knack for connecting people and soft spot for the underdog. As Carl’s best friend, he is attuned to Carl’s unique logic and ways of looking at the world, sometimes helping him navigate complex social nuances when necessary. Carl’s friend Lotta, a quiet and self-assured fox, is also autistic. She experiences hypersensitivity to loud sounds, powerful smells, and certain food textures, and has exceptional talents in art and music. Other friends include Nico and Arugula, identical twin bunny sisters whose personalities couldn’t be more different, making their quest to define their individual identities extra complicated. And Forrest, a hyperactive and impulsive squirrel with a tree nut allergy, who is always down for an impromptu adventure.

