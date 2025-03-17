WKAR’s Dave Mann Receives Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award

East Lansing, MI; Mar. 17, 2025 – WKAR Director of Broadcast Technology Dave Mann has been named the TV Recipient of the Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award. The award will be presented at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala hosted by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in Detroit on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The recognition highlights Mann’s leadership and contributions to broadcast technology, spanning over 30 years of experience in engineering, production, integration, and technical operations. Since joining WKAR Public Media in 2021, Mann has expanded his impact to oversee all engineering and broadcast operations for television, radio, and streaming services, as well as managing research and transition to the next evolution of broadcast, ATSC 3.0.

“It is an honor to receive the Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award,” said Dave Mann, director of broadcast technology. “The work performed by broadcast engineers, though it is often behind-the-scenes, is critical to the operations of all TV and radio stations. I am deeply appreciative for the recognition of my impact on the industry by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and my colleagues.”