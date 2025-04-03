RELEASE: WKAR to Hold Casting Call for Youth and Teen Programming

EAST LANSING, MI; April 2, 2025 - WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is holding an open casting call for children ages 4-17. Cast members are being sought for new WKAR original television and digital media content being developed in 2025.

Auditions will be segmented by age groups and held Saturday, April 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University. A parent or guardian must accompany any child auditioning.

For details and to pre-register, visit www.wkar.org/2025-03-12/wkar-youth-and-teen-casting-call.

“WKAR is expanding its award-winning educational programming with a focus on emerging voices of youth in the mid-Michigan community,” said Ashlee Smith, senior director of content and education. “We’ve had great response so far with 200 children registered to join us. We would love to see more sign-ups from teens in the 15-17 age range because they will be the next generation of leaders in our community.”

New programs to be produced throughout 2025-2026 highlight arts, civics and social studies, emotions and feelings, interactive experiments, vlogging, and more. Recording for programs will be scheduled throughout the 2025-2026 calendar years.

WKAR originals are distributed across various platforms, including: WKAR television broadcast, PBS Video streaming, and social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Select programs are distributed via National Educational Telecommunications Association for potential broadcast by PBS member stations nationwide.