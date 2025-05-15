WKAR presents “I Feel...” video series

EAST LANSING, MI; May 15, 2025 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State has launched “I Feel...”, a series of video shorts with supporting materials aimed at helping children ages 4-8 understand emotions and build emotional intelligence. The videos are airing now on WKAR-TV channels and streaming.

Each “I Feel...” video features children expressing a particular emotion, followed by tips for experiencing the emotion in a healthy way presented by mental health and education professionals.

Videos from the series began airing today between regularly scheduled programs on WKAR-TV 23.4 (PBS KIDS 24/7) and on WKAR-TV 23.1 during children’s programming daily from 6am-1pm.

The videos are available now in the free PBS app and at video.wkar.org . They will be posted in the weeks ahead at youtube.com/@wkarfamily and at instagram.com/wkarofficial . Supporting educational materials for the project will be available online later this month.

“The launch of the 'I Feel...' series in May during Mental Health Awareness Month is intentional,” said Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, “With years of experience working as educators and with educators in our community, we recognize that providing the resources for children to identify and process emotions is essential to their ability to articulate their feelings and build resilience as they grow and mature.”

Support for “I Feel...” is provided in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

“I Feel...” is produced by WKAR in collaboration with education and mental health specialists from Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI) and MSU College of Education. Professionals featured in the series include Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education; Charles Weber, Eaton RESA prevention specialist; Melissa Threadgould, CMHA-CEI supervisor, Early Intervention Services; Dr. Precios Armstrong, ELPS director of Special Education; and Dr. Jason Moser, MSU professor of Psychology and Neuroscience.

“Community partnerships and support are at the foundation of WKAR’s mission and were vital to bringing the idea for the 'I Feel...' series to fruition,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, “Helping a child build emotional intelligence can also be a community effort, so we look forward to sharing this series with parents, caregivers, educators, and anyone helping to raise and teach children in our community.”

Parents, caregivers, and educators are invited to learn more about the project at the "I Feel…" Showcase on Thursday, May 29 at 6:30pm, at WKAR Studios on the campus of Michigan State University. The evening features a panel discussion and Q&A with experts who helped create the “I Feel...” videos and supporting materials.

Before and after the program, guests can connect with local organizations to learn about further resources to help the children in their lives thrive.

The event is presented in partnership with, and with financial support from, Ingham Great Start Collaborative & Family Coalition.