WKAR Storytellers Nominated for 17 Regional Emmy® Awards

WKAR Public Media
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
Emmy Award
NATAS Michigan

EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2025 – The dedicated public media storytellers at WKAR have earned Regional Emmy® Award nominations in 17 categories for their work in 2024. The nominations were announced on May 14 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

NOMINATIONS

Education/Schools - News
Full of Hope
Mike Castellucci, Reporter

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited
Beyond the Score E1
Carol Yancho, Producer
Al Martin, Host
Elena Sheperd, Producer

Documentary – Topical
Binary Minds: AI in Art
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor

Entertainment
Michigan in Verse
Steven Boughton, Producer
Dan Wogan, Editor
Rob Sumbler, Photographer

Education/Schools
Binary Minds: AI in Education
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor

Children/Youth/Teen
Curious Crew
Carol Yancho, Producer
Dr. Robert Stephenson, Host

Children/Youth/Teen
Curious About Careers
Carol Yancho, Producer
Elena Sheperd, Producer
Robert Taylor, Producer

Environment/Science
Serving Up Science: Gas vs. Induction
Nicole Zaremba, Producer
Sheril Kirshenbaum, Host

Human Interest – Long Form
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
Nicole Zaremba, Producer

Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Al Martin Host Composite
Al Martin, Host

Editor - Sports
Beyond the Score: A Perfect Dismount
Scott Schoessel, Editor

Editor - Short Form
Bobby Taylor Editor Composite
Bobby Taylor, Editor

Editor - Long Form
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
Scott Schoessel, Editor

Multimedia Journalist
Mike Castellucci Composite
Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist

Graphic Artist
Dan Wogan Graphics Composite
Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist

Audio Recording, Mixing and Design
Drew Hill Audio Composite
Drew Hill, Audio Technician

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction
Rob Sumbler Lighting Composite
Rob Sumbler, Lighting Technician

The Michigan EMMY® Awards represent the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

Winners will be announced during the 47th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 14, 2025, at The Fillmore Detroit.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit https://natasmichigan.org/emmy-awards/nominees-winners/.
Station News WKAR Awards
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
