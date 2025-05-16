WKAR Storytellers Nominated for 17 Regional Emmy® Awards

EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2025 – The dedicated public media storytellers at WKAR have earned Regional Emmy® Award nominations in 17 categories for their work in 2024. The nominations were announced on May 14 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

NOMINATIONS

Education/Schools - News

Full of Hope

Mike Castellucci, Reporter

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited

Beyond the Score E1

Carol Yancho, Producer

Al Martin, Host

Elena Sheperd, Producer

Documentary – Topical

Binary Minds: AI in Art

Steven Boughton, Producer

Jason Vlahos, Editor

Entertainment

Michigan in Verse

Steven Boughton, Producer

Dan Wogan, Editor

Rob Sumbler, Photographer

Education/Schools

Binary Minds: AI in Education

Steven Boughton, Producer

Jason Vlahos, Editor

Children/Youth/Teen

Curious Crew

Carol Yancho, Producer

Dr. Robert Stephenson, Host

Children/Youth/Teen

Curious About Careers

Carol Yancho, Producer

Elena Sheperd, Producer

Robert Taylor, Producer

Environment/Science

Serving Up Science: Gas vs. Induction

Nicole Zaremba, Producer

Sheril Kirshenbaum, Host

Human Interest – Long Form

Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine

Nicole Zaremba, Producer

Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent

Al Martin Host Composite

Al Martin, Host

Editor - Sports

Beyond the Score: A Perfect Dismount

Scott Schoessel, Editor

Editor - Short Form

Bobby Taylor Editor Composite

Bobby Taylor, Editor

Editor - Long Form

Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine

Scott Schoessel, Editor

Multimedia Journalist

Mike Castellucci Composite

Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist

Graphic Artist

Dan Wogan Graphics Composite

Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist

Audio Recording, Mixing and Design

Drew Hill Audio Composite

Drew Hill, Audio Technician

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction

Rob Sumbler Lighting Composite

Rob Sumbler, Lighting Technician

The Michigan EMMY® Awards represent the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

Winners will be announced during the 47th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 14, 2025, at The Fillmore Detroit.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit https://natasmichigan.org/emmy-awards/nominees-winners/.

