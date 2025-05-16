WKAR Storytellers Nominated for 17 Regional Emmy® Awards
EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2025 – The dedicated public media storytellers at WKAR have earned Regional Emmy® Award nominations in 17 categories for their work in 2024. The nominations were announced on May 14 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.
NOMINATIONS
Education/Schools - News
Full of Hope
Mike Castellucci, Reporter
Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited
Beyond the Score E1
Carol Yancho, Producer
Al Martin, Host
Elena Sheperd, Producer
Documentary – Topical
Binary Minds: AI in Art
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor
Entertainment
Michigan in Verse
Steven Boughton, Producer
Dan Wogan, Editor
Rob Sumbler, Photographer
Education/Schools
Binary Minds: AI in Education
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor
Children/Youth/Teen
Curious Crew
Carol Yancho, Producer
Dr. Robert Stephenson, Host
Children/Youth/Teen
Curious About Careers
Carol Yancho, Producer
Elena Sheperd, Producer
Robert Taylor, Producer
Environment/Science
Serving Up Science: Gas vs. Induction
Nicole Zaremba, Producer
Sheril Kirshenbaum, Host
Human Interest – Long Form
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
Nicole Zaremba, Producer
Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Al Martin Host Composite
Al Martin, Host
Editor - Sports
Beyond the Score: A Perfect Dismount
Scott Schoessel, Editor
Editor - Short Form
Bobby Taylor Editor Composite
Bobby Taylor, Editor
Editor - Long Form
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
Scott Schoessel, Editor
Multimedia Journalist
Mike Castellucci Composite
Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist
Graphic Artist
Dan Wogan Graphics Composite
Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist
Audio Recording, Mixing and Design
Drew Hill Audio Composite
Drew Hill, Audio Technician
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction
Rob Sumbler Lighting Composite
Rob Sumbler, Lighting Technician
The Michigan EMMY® Awards represent the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
Winners will be announced during the 47th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 14, 2025, at The Fillmore Detroit.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit https://natasmichigan.org/emmy-awards/nominees-winners/.