Ceremonies remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks are scheduled Tuesday across Michigan.Retired Brigadier Gen. Michael McDaniel will take part in…
Monday is the day when many Americans pause to honor the victims who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. A series of deadly hijackings killed more…
As the nation marks 15 years since the September 11 tragedy, we talk with former Lansing fire chief and current state Representative Tom Cochran about how…
Wed. Sept. 7 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | ?Hear the rarely told stories of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in which 184 people died. Marking the 15th…
Civic leaders and the public will gather Tuesday morning in downtown Lansing to remember the 9-11 tragedy. The hour long event will include an honor…