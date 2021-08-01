-
It is more than fashion, as having the right Yeezys and Jordans make Michigan State students savvy shoppers and collectors of sneakers.EAST LANSING, Mich.…
-
Apple producers in Michigan have agreed to continue an advertising and promotion program for their industry.In a recent referendum, 75 percent of…
-
The man behind the McDonald's "you deserve a break today" and State Farm's "Like a good neighbor" campaigns visited the Michigan State University campus…
-
This year the going rate for an ad during the NFL championship game Feb. 5 is $5 million for a 30 second spot. What sells? Humor, animals, and hot cars…
-
A new art exhibition on the MSU campus has brought works done by top advertising students from China to East Lansing. The exhibition is called “Seeing…
-
While the Super Bowl is big for advertisers, the Olympics are also a coveted time for companies. Current State’s Emanuele Berry spoke with Rajeev Batra, a…
-
Alex joins Matt today to breakdown all of the NCAA tournament games tonight and Friday night. The duo breaks down every team, and discusses all of the…