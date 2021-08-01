-
Matthew Desmond’s book “Evicted” is being read by incoming MSU students and East Lansing residents as this year’s “One Book, One Community” selection.…
-
Mayor Derek Dobies said new jobs, small businesses and affordable housing in many neighborhoods will uplift the entire city of Jackson out of poverty in…
-
Martell Armstrong, executive director of the Lansing Housing Commission, has resigned.The public housing authority in Lansing has come under criticism…
-
An abandoned school building in Portland, Michigan has been turned into affordable housing for families and singles. The grand opening took place last…
-
A team has been selected to redevelop a site in Flint where 78 units of affordable, rental housing are planned for low-income residents.The Genesee County…
-
Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor joined WKAR's Brooke Allen for "Mondays with the Mayor" on December 11th. From concerns about affordable housing and…
-
The Walnut Park Apartments project is an affordable housing apartment complex that will be built on the campus of the former Michigan School for the…
-
On Thursday, Lansing will tear down an old auditorium to make way for affordable apartment units. Later today, Lansing mayor Virg Bernero will help…
-
A veteran's front-yard sign advertising the sale of his home violates state and federal anti-discrimination laws because it indicates the owner won't sell…
-
The newest option for affordable housing in Delhi Township is getting a thumbs up from residents and from community leaders. On a sunny Tuesday afternoon,…