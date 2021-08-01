-
A dog that was badly disfigured and abandoned has a new nose, thanks to a team from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.WKAR's…
Dr. Temple Grandin will be at MSU tomorrow. She’s noted for her research and writings on animal behavior, especially how to reduce stress on animals going…
Today on Current State: new book examines the turbulent times in East Lansing during the 1960s; a lawsuit strives to give 'personhood' to chimpanzees; a…
Researchers typically agree that humans and chimpanzees share a strong genetic link. A lawsuit filed this week, however, is taking that connection a step…
State lawmakers are taking up several bills that have animal rights groups either cheering or sneering.The groups are applauding a Senate panel’s decision…
Agriculture is Michigan’s second largest industry. With the exception of California, no other state produces such a diverse variety of fruits and…
A dog that survived being put down in a pet shelter gas chamber paid a visit to the state Capitol Thursday. Daniel and his owner Joe Dwyer of Nutley, New…