Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge and could face more than three years in prison.The…
A judge has ruled prosecutors can admit as evidence two previous rape accusations against former Michigan State University football player Auston…
A former Michigan State football player facing a May trial for an alleged sexual assault has been arrested in Kansas.Auston Robertson was arrested Tuesday…
Former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines opens up about his reason to transfer from Michigan State to play football at Arizona Western Junior College. He…
Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that…
Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson is due in Mason today arraigned on a criminal sexual conduct charge.At midday, Robertson…
Ex-Spartan football player returning to Michigan in sex case. Former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson has waived extradition and will be…
Auston Robertson; Football and Sexual Misconduct; Violence in Football; NBA Postseason; MSU Baseball; David Greenberg.On today's " Current Sports with Al…
Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson is in police custody according to a police Facebook page.A former MSU football player…
Michigan State University head football coach issued a statement following the dismissal of Auston Robertson from the football program. It followed…