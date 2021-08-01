-
Al weighs-in on the LeBron James Twitter backlash in regards to the death of Ma'Khia Bryant. Also, the MSU football spring game is tomorrow. We hear from…
-
A federal judge tossed out a city lawsuit filed against the protesters in March. The decision comes as hundreds of criminal charges against demonstrators…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor highlighted his efforts at addressing diversity and accountability during Wednesday's 2021 Virtual State of the City…
-
Many government and business leaders pledged to increase diversity and accountability following the police killing of George Floyd. WKAR's Sophia Saliby…
-
2020 was a challenging year for many city leaders including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.The coronavirus pandemic, a storming of the state Capitol and a…
-
The City of Lansing has formed a new group to implement aDiversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan, Mayor Andy Schor announced Thursday. Schorfirst announced…
-
The Lansing city council heard more than two hours of public comment during a meeting Monday night over a proposal to cut the city’s police budget in half…
-
A Lansing mural depicting George Floyd was defaced with white paint on Tuesday.The mural, entitled “Walk With Me,” was painted by Flint-based artist Isiah…
-
Black Lives Matter staged coordinated protests in several Michigan cities Monday. In Lansing, leaders demanded four specific actions of their local…
-
“Black Lives Matter” boomed from loudspeakers, echoing across the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol at the NAACP’s “We Are Done Dying March.”Wednesday’s…