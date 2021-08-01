Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation

-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is abolishing Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and folding its functions into a newly created regulatory agency.The…
On Friday, Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a recall for medical marijuana sold by a company in Lansing. Click on…
Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a recall of medical marijuana products produced by a Jackson company.A press…
A court has ruled the state cannot enforce a shortened deadline for medical marijuana businesses to get their state licenses. This means all medical…
Michigan plans to allow medical marijuana patients and their doctors to complete registrations online.The Detroit News reports the change is scheduled to…
Michigan regulators on Tuesday again extended the deadline for medical marijuana businesses to be licensed, allowing 108 facilities to continue operating…
Some unlicensed medical marijuana businesses in the state are waiting to find out if they qualify for a deadline extension or if they’ll have to close…
Michigan’s Medical Marijuana Licensing Board issued the state’s first seven operating licenses today at its meeting in downtown Lansing. Katie Cook…
Michigan’s medical marijuana industry will take a giant leap forward in Lansing on Thursday.Andrew Brisbo is director of the Bureau of Medical Marihuana…
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has issued an executive order allowing medical marijuana provisioning centers in the city to continue operating as long as they…