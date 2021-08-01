Carina Garcia

-
Former Michigan State defensive tackle Craig Evans spoke passionately on Current Sports with Al Martin, coming to the aid of head coach Mark Dantonio in…
-
Aaron Henry is one of the latest recruits for the Michigan State Class of 2018 from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 6-foot-5,…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYeCQOxoNMA">The defense of the East Lansing Trojans held the Haslett Vikings off all game. An early touchdown by the…
-
Detroit Red Wings; Little Caesars Arena; Detroit Pistons; James Edwards III; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; LeBron James; Kevin Durant; Lansing Lugnuts.On…
-
Charlottesville, Virginia; Detroit Tigers; Zach Berridge; MSU Football; High School Football On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al is excited…
-
Episode 1000; PGA Championship; Jordan Spieth; Justin Thomas; Detroit Lions; NFL Pre-Season; Alex SchargToday was the 1000th episode for "Current Sports…
-
MSU Football; MSU Volleyball media day; Ezekiel Elliot suspension; Jason Fuller; Patriot Golf Day.Happy Friday people! On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Victor D. Robinson is a talented young leader that has carved out a career in community and youth development, constantly honing his passion for giving…
-
Detroit Tigers; MLB Trade Deadline; Justin Verlander; MSU Football Practice; Team Motto; Demetrius Cooper; Weekend Winners.Clocks are ticking and trades…
-
Odell Beckham, Jr.; NFL Pay Scale; Colin Kaepernick; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; The S.W.A.P. Meet; Kaleel Gaines; Reflection Friday.Happy…