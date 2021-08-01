-
The City of Lansing began several new development projects this year including the Red Cedar Development, linking Lansing to East Lansing, and a mixed use…
-
After Proposition 1 was passed by Michigan voters in 2018, many cities and counties in the state are grappling with how they’ll open their communities to…
-
Today was the filing deadline for this year’s city council race in East Lansing. Two of the council’s five seats will be filled this year, and the two…
-
On Tuesday evening, the East Lansing City Council voted to move forward with the Center City District Development.The proposed development will modify…
-
Voters in East Lansing will consider adding an income tax in November. The city council last night voted to put a measure on the ballot that would…
-
The city of Lansing continues to struggle under mounting debt obligations to its retirees. Now, an outside review is shedding light on the numbers.The…
-
Voters in Ingham County will use new voting equipment beginning in August. The replacement to the more than decade old voting system currently being used…
-
Lansing voters head to the polls next week to decide who will occupy four seats on the city council. They’ll also determine a ballot proposal involving…
-
Adam Hussain is a lifelong resident of southwest Lansing and a middle school teacher in the Waverly school district. He's running for city council in…
-
The Lansing City Council will officially be back at full strength tonight, when it swears in its newest member. Vincent Delgado was appointed to the…