-
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — State funding will help prepare a contaminated site in the city of Wyoming, Michigan, for redevelopment.A company plans to build a…
-
About 150 Michigan fire departments said they have reserves of firefighting foam that has the potential to contaminate groundwater.Approximately 32,000…
-
Health officials are warning people not to eat fish from parts of a southeastern Michigan river because of chemical contamination.The emergency "Do Not…
-
State and Kent County health officials are asking people not to eat fish from some western Michigan ponds due to elevated levels of industrial chemical…
-
The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.The…
-
Testing of private drinking wells near a western Michigan airport has found chemical contaminants after a report identified the airport's extensive use of…
-
Michigan officials are admitting they have “changed paths” regarding the safety of drinking water in Flint. A state government effort is now underway to…