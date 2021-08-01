-
More than a 100 years ago, native cougars, or mountain lions, disappeared from Michigan.Since then, the big cats have occasionally been spotted by…
-
Spence, a Lansing Catholic junior, hopes to make a name in prep and collegiate decathlon.Noel Spence went into his junior track and field season at…
-
Watters, who plays three sports at Lansing Catholic, wants to maximize his junior year despite the playing in a pandemic.Alex Watters, a three-sport star…
-
State officials say the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008 has been confirmed.The confirmation was made after an image of a cougar was captured…
-
Junior star runner Jaden Theis, powered by strong Lansing Catholic teammates, makes her mark.LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Catholic girls cross country…
-
New coach Matt Golzynski, also a teacher at the school, rediscovered his love for tennis and is sharing his passion with his players.Editor’s Note: Our…
-
Michigan State Football; Spartans; Washington State; Cougars; Seth Newman; Spartan Sports Network; College Football; Mike Leach; Mark Dantonio; Jim…
-
After the final press conference on Wednesday, the day before kickoff of the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Michigan State and…
-
Michigan State; Washington State; Holiday Bowl; Zachary Swiecicki; Scott Westerman; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell"Current Sports with Al Martin" is back…
-
The Michigan State football team spent Christmas Day at the San Diego Zoo as part of activities leading up to the 40th annual San Diego County Credit…