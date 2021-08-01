-
A new online resource is making Michigan’s judicial system more transparent. The new Michigan Virtual Court Directory allows viewers to select court…
-
The public can bring laptops, tablets and phones into Michigan courthouses under a groundbreaking policy announced Wednesday by the state Supreme…
-
A court says a Detroit-area man must pay his former wife $50,000 under the terms of their Islamic marriage certificate.The man argued that a Wayne County…
-
We're getting better at detecting trace amounts of DNA. How to analyze that DNA? That's where things get more complicated. Michigan is among the leaders…
-
The Michigan appeals court for the first time has affirmed the use of new DNA testing technology to assist authorities in investigating a crime.The court…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed bills to require that special problem-solving courts receive state certification to operate.The courts are designed to address…
-
The Ingham County Circuit Court is developing a new approach towards helping juvenile victims of human trafficking. In most situations, the court has…
-
Michigan's first black female federal judge, Anna Diggs Taylor, has died at age 84.Taylor's death was announced Monday at the Detroit federal courthouse.…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that pay cuts for Michigan Department of Corrections workers five years ago were properly handled.The Lansing…
-
Two northern Michigan townships have won a key ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over valuable land for a commercial project.In a…