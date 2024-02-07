Eaton County courts to offer ‘amnesty program’ for some court payments

Eaton County is offering an amnesty program to help individuals settle any debt they may owe to trial courts.

The courts are offering a three-month window where certain fees and requirements will be waived for people who agree to settle their debt obligations.

Officials say that could help residents who face warrants or have a suspended driver’s license for missing payments.

Eaton County Deputy Court Administrator Kathy Brooks said the program will provide some debt relief.

“By doing this, we can help people that are struggling, close some of their cases," Brooks said. "We want to engage with them. We want to take the needs of the people into account.”

The courts have previously offered the amnesty program in 2016 and 2019.

People who use the program may be able to address their outstanding warrants without having to appear before a judge.

“Life throws curveballs at people, and they're struggling financially, and they're just not really sure how to handle it," Brooks said. "So we want to give them the opportunity to come in and talk with us and set up a payment plan or a wage assignment."

The program will run from March through the end of May.