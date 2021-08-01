Cristo Rey Catholic Church

-
One result of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has been the separation of children from their parents upon crossing the U.S.…
-
It’s been a tradition in the Lansing community for decades. This weekend, Lansing’s Cristo Rey Church will welcome thousands of visitors to its annual…
-
This weekend, Current State takes an in-depth look at what happened when organizations asked the state Civil Rights Commission to ban discrimination of…
-
Dozens of Lansing families with roots in regions destroyed by a deadly earthquake and hurricane this week prayed together on Wednesday night. Holding…