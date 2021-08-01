-
Today on Current State: Lansing's 'Marketplace Project'; HIV in Ingham County; what deregulation could mean for Michigan; environmental changes effect on…
-
Yesterday, we got our first look at a new, long anticipated building project in downtown Lansing. The Gillespie Group tweeted the photo of its…
-
Outside of metro Detroit, Ingham County has the highest rate of HIV infection in Michigan. Over half those cases are among gay men, most of whom are first…
-
Earlier this week we spoke with Michigan Public Service Commission Chair John Quakenbush about draft reports published to guide Michigan’s energy future.…
-
The moose is one of the largest and most elusive land animals in North America. Moose were once found in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula, and now…
-
Pure escapism entertainment is a hard trick to pull off in today’s fast world.Everyone is multi-tasking, everyone has three different things going on at…