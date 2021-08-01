-
Today on Current State: The Mackinac Center sues the Michigan Education Association; MSU Symphony concert preview; Election 2013: East Lansing city…
-
A new dispute involving Michigan’s recently enacted "Right to Work" law unfolded this week. On Monday, Midland’s Mackinac Center Legal Foundation…
-
The MSU Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is tonight at Wharton Center. The program begins with Beethoven’s Second Symphony.Current State’s Melissa…
-
We continue our Election 2013 coverage today with a look at the race for city council in East Lansing. There are four candidates for full terms on the…
-
The Meltwater Grassroots Movement is a local media group that uses community resources to make Michigan’s music scene more accessible. Through photos,…