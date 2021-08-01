-
Today on Current State: U.S. Senator Carl Levin; an FRIB update; Ingham County housing; the Capitol Area Literacy Coalition; and WKAR-TV's 60th birthday.
Host Mark Bashore spoke with U.S. Senator Carl Levin about a variety of topics today on Current State. They began with a look at yesterday’s failure to…
This week we learned that the new appropriations bill drafted in the U-S Senate includes $55-million to continue the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams…
Ingham County officials have announced good news about the area’s housing market. Register of Deeds Curtis Hertel Jr. reported that home sales last year…
It’s Wednesday and time for our Neighbors in Action segment, where we feature people and organizations working to make our community a better place. Today…
Our television colleagues here at WKAR are celebrating a milestone today. Six decades ago today, WKAR-TV went on the air. Current State's Kevin Lavery…