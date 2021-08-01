cyber safety

-
Authorities in Macomb County are hosting a program designed to show senior citizens how to avoid becoming victim to computer-related crimes.A free…
-
State Treasury officials are urging tax professionals to be alert to data theft schemes and scams in the final weeks before the April 17 filing…
-
The Michigan House has approved legislation making cyberbullying a crime.Lawmakers voted 91-17 Thursday on the measure that now heads to the Senate. It…
-
A unique program in Michigan seeks to teach high school students the techniques of “ethical hacking” to protect online information. We talk with the…
-
What happens in Michigan 730,000 times a day? According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, that's the number of times daily…
-
Anyone who ever uses a computer gets hit now and then with e-mail spam or the occasional computer virus. Many are just minor hassles that try to derail…
-
Last December, some high tech grinches tried to steal Christmas for one major retailer. Computer hackers broke into the Target Corporation mainframe and…