-
Over the August recess the number of Democrats in the House of Representatives in favor of impeachment or an impeachment inquiry has increased to more…
-
UPDATED - Friday at 1:00 a.m.: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered on Friday in honor of former Rep. John…
-
Michigan’s federal leaders responded favorably to the end of the federal government shutdown. US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) tweeted Friday…
-
U-S lawmakers announced the creation of a bipartisan task force Wednesday to fight PFAS chemicals. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a majority of…
-
Positive and negative reaction to President Donald Trump's oval office address to nation fell along party lines among members of Michigan's congressional…
-
Michigan politicians from both sides of the aisle remembered US Senator John McCain, who passed away after a long fight with cancer on Saturday.From US…
-
In Michigan, reaction to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh was split along party lines. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D)…
-
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero called it "a moral crime" for President Donald Trump to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — also called…
-
Hurricane Harvey temporarily muted some other key national issues in the last few weeks, but they haven't gone away. As Congress returns to work this…
-
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) was back home in Flint Thursday to see how the city is continuing to recover from its ongoing water crisis. Kildee visited a…