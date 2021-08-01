-
Fri. Jun. 4 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has…
The University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance is planning a new $19 million dance school building that would include a 100-seat…
The owner of Bottoms Up Dance Boutique in downtown Okemos has announced the business is closing at the end of next month. Founder and owner Sherry Fischer…
Part two highlighting some of the visiting artists and lectures coming to East Lansing as part of the just-announced 2017-18 season of the Wharton…
Michigan State Men's Basketball; MSU Baseball Preview; Matt Holsworth; Princess Lacey's Legacy Foundation; John Sloan III.On today's "Current Sports with…
It’s about as far away from Swan Lake as you can get. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with the creators of a stage work about human trafficking, and a warning…
We speak with choreographer, dancer and "So You Think You Can Dance" coach Billy Bell ahead of his appearance this Saturday at Happendance in Okemos, in…
The Happendance School in Lansing has a newly named director. We meet Heather Vaughan-Southard to find out what challenges she anticipates tackling with…
The DANCE Lansing project is currently underway. We speak with the artistic director and a guest choreographer who has combined her experiences as a…
Get your slippers ready! "Cinderella" leaps onto the stage with the Children’s Ballet Theater of Michigan. We speak with the Okemos High School senior…