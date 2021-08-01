-
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is moving to the summer in 2020.Instead of the traditional January dates, The Detroit Auto Dealers…
-
The winners of the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards were announced today in Detroit.Sixty vehicles were nominated in…
-
Japanese vehicle brands are exploring new design ideas — and figuring out what sets them apart from their U.S. and European rivals — with new prototype…
-
It's the year of the pickup truck at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford unveil new…
-
Honda will unveil a new five-passenger gas-electric hybrid sedan at the Detroit auto show next month.The company says it's bringing back the Insight name…