-
There has been a surge in development in East Lansing over the last two years with 20 major projects that have dramatically changed the skyline of the…
-
Greyhound riders soon might have to catch a bus elsewhere in Detroit.The Detroit Free Press reports that a state-owned property that houses the Greyhound…
-
An organization that shields high-value farm and natural lands from development in five northern Michigan counties is kicking off the public phase of a…
-
Plans are in the works for three development projects totaling $102 million in Detroit's historic Brush Park neighborhood.Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan…
-
A long-anticipated economic development project will be formally introduced at tonight’s Lansing City Council meeting. The Red Cedar Renaissance project…
-
Walking along Grand River Ave. in downtown East Lansing, there’s so much construction going on, it’s hard to keep up with what all of it is for. Alice…
-
There’s been a lot of attention devoted to the start-up scene in the Lansing area over the last few years. New ideas and talent have been welcomed and…
-
Yesterday, we got our first look at a new, long anticipated building project in downtown Lansing. The Gillespie Group tweeted the photo of its…
-
Lansing Township’s Eastwood development continues to grow. Township officials recently gave the green light to Lansing developer Mike Eyde to build a $10…
-
Tonight, the Lansing City Council could move forward with a plan that would add five-miles to the city’s river trail.The body will vote on a proposal to…