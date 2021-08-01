-
Playing video games can be more than just for competition, as the eSports community comes together to raise money for charity.YPSILANTI, Mich. - Gamers…
-
Eastern Michigan University and the union representing its professors have agreed to a two-year contract extension.The Ypsilanti school says the agreement…
-
A judge has ordered Eastern Michigan University to revive softball and women's tennis by fall.EMU eliminated the sports about a year ago. But some…
-
Rocky Shaft, who has guided the Rams to 37 titles, never takes credit – all wins belong to his generations of wrestlers.HOLT, Mich. – Holt High School’s…
-
A new program at Eastern Michigan University allows prospective students willing to commit to paying for their first two years of tuition to get their…
-
Eastern Michigan University is under federal investigation for allegations its athletic program discriminated against female athletes by not offering…
-
Aaron Sultzer; Eastern Michigan Athletics; Anthony Ianni; Relentless Tour On today's "Current Sports of Al Martin", Al is back in the captains chair and…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss Jr. knows he’s in elite company. It’s not easy to become a head coach of a Division I…
-
Upsets are a spectacle of college football, giving rise to Goliaths of a season falling to the Davids. The FCS “Davids”, who win against Power Five…