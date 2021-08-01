-
It’s the life serious gamers want: being invited, all expenses-paid, to compete in a global affair for real money. And MSU student Ryan Basford lived to…
-
The globally popular multi-player battle video draws a crowd every Wednesday night on campus.Every Wednesday night, a classroom inside Michigan State’s…
-
StarCraft Has Been Long Popular in South Korea, but Now Is Spreading at the Collegiate LevelEAST LANSING, Mich. – Since the beginning of competitively…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Michigan Men's Basketball; Scott Pohl; eGames; East Lansing Girl's Basketball; Rob Smith On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…